A new fish and chip shop has opened in Grantham.

Fat Tony’s Fish Bar, owned by couple Kulwinder Kaur and Sam Bajwa, is the second they have opened after they launched their first fish bar two years ago in Leicester.

The new business opened in Sunningdale on June 12, replacing Sunnings Fish and Chips.

Fat Tony's Fish Bar in Sunningdale, Grantham.

Kulwinder said: “We would like to advertise to people so they know about the shop because they don’t know it’s open.

“The old shop did just fish and chips, we do everything like kebabs.

“We have more variety.”

Fat Tony’s Fish Bar can be found in 101 Sunningdale, Grantham.