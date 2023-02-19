A new training video has been launched to help businesses protect customers with allergies.

Business Lincolnshire and the Lincolnshire Trading Standards have launched the video to highlight the importance of accurate allergen labelling and the laws that apply to food businesses of all types.

This comes after the government introduced tougher laws on food allergens following the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse in 2016, who died after unknowingly eating sesame in a sandwich she bought in an airport coffee shop.

Angela Kane, senior Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer and who works with Business Lincolnshire to provide advice to local businesses, said: "If you work in a food business, allergen training is crucial.

"This video training provides a valuable update and reminder to Lincolnshire’s food businesses and their staff about the importance of accurate food allergen information.

“Sadly, Natasha Ednan-Laperouse’s story is not the only one of its kind, and there have been numerous deaths in the UK of customers suffering anaphylaxis after eating something they didn’t know contained an ingredient they were allergic to.

“Lincolnshire Trading Standards does inspect food businesses to make sure there aren’t undeclared allergens in the food they serve.

"But we’d much rather business owners train their staff up and not ever run the risk of giving one of their customers a severe allergic reaction."

The video can be found on the Business Lincolnshire YouTube channel.