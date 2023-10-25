A new garage is set to open in Grantham.

Russ Houlden will be opening Bear and Bee Garage in Ruston Road, in Grantham, on Monday, October 30, in the former Sam Ballam Motor Engineers site.

The garage’s name is in honour of Russ’s parents, Bev and Ian Houlden, who owned the Bear and Bee garage in Bourne.

Bear and Bee Garage is set to open on October 30.

Sadly, Ian died three years ago and then Bev was unable to run it on her own, so Russ took a leading role.

He said: “I wanted to honour both of them in my next move.

“Bear and Bee Garage Ltd is already an unusual name for a garage, but Teddy Bear was my fathers nickname, hence the Bear, and Bee is my mothers nickname.

Russ Houlden, owner of Bear and Bee Garage.

“You could also say that the Bee represents the smaller vehicles and the Bear the larger ones.”

Alongside selling cars of “all makes and models”, the garage will also offer servicing, repairing and MOT’s.

Russ also hopes to expand into light commercial vehicles and vans in the “near future”.

He added: “We offer a personal service, with friendly staff.

“We are taking the current staff on as part of the move as they already have a wealth of knowledge.

“We are looking to add our experience and abilities to the mix, providing incredible service. “We want to be Granthams go to garage [and] the first name on everybody's lips.”