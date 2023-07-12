A new garden centre will open at a castle retail village, eight months after the previous one closed.

The Grange Garden Centre, based in Melton, is opening a branch in the Engine Yard, at Belvoir Castle, on Friday, September 1.

This comes after The Idle Mole closed in December 2022 after its owners said it was put in an “impossible situation”, citing poor footfall and parking fines and charges as key concerns.

The Grange Garden Centre will be opening in Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard.

However, the new tenant is “excited” to be moving into the Engine Yard.

On its Facebook page, a spokesperson for The Grange said: “I can’t believe I’m even typing this – so excited to announce that we will opening a garden centre at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle.

“Everything you love about our garden centre will be there, our stunning homegrown plants, houseplants, gifts and more.”

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland and the CEO of Belvoir Castle, said: “We are thrilled to welcome The Grange Garden Centre to our fabulous Engine Yard.

“It’s a much-loved and respected local business that will prove to be a fantastic addition to the Engine Yard.”

The garden centre will be running a pop-up shop on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, the same weekend as the Belvoir Castle Flower Show.

This will give customers a chance to see what the centre offers.

The Idle Mole is one of a number of retailers to move out of the Engine Yard in recent times. Jorge Artisan Foods, Cocoa Amore, B Jewellery and coffee and tea shop Cherizena are among those to have shut up shop.

The Engine Yard website lists Crafts4Kids, Margo and Plum, Rowland Watson Gunmakers, Belvoir Casa and Scotts and Thrapston as existing retailers, along with the Fuel Tank cafe, Ballon Bar and The Duchess Gallery.