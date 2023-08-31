A new garden centre is set to open at a castle retail village this weekend, nine months after the previous one closed.

The Grange Garden Centre, based in Melton, will be opening its second branch at Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard on Sunday, September 3.

In celebration, Belvoir Castle will be hosting a family fun day, packed with live music, interactive events, market stalls and pop ups.

In a Facebook post previously announcing the news in July, a spokesperson for The Grange said they were “excited” to be moving to the Engine Yard.

They added: “Everything you love about our garden centre will be there, our stunning homegrown plants, houseplants, gifts and more.”

The opening of The Grange Garden Centre comes after The Idle Mole closed in December 2022.

Owners of The Idle Mole at the time said it was put in an “impossible situation”, citing poor footfall and parking fines and charges as key concerns.

At the family fun event, live music from Miss Charlotte Porter will begin at 11am, followed by George Taylor at 1pm and Palma Band at 3pm.

A selection of vintage games will also be held throughout the day, including big beer pong and coconut shy.

Alongside this, there will also be gardening Q&A.

The pop up stalls will include crafts, treats and “one-of-a-kind” finds from local brands such as Peacock Handmade, Swimbler and Bright & Beau Antiques.

The day will also see the launch of Belvoir’s community project Bush Craft School, done in partnership with The Place Independent School, in Bottesford.

The event will begin at 10am and finish at 5pm and all activities are free.

This weekend will also mark the start of a new parking policy at the Engine Yard, which enables visitors to park free for an unlimited period of time.

The parking was previously restricted to four hours.