A new cafe/restaurant is set to open at 77 Westgate, Grantham, where the former Picture Cafe was.

The previously popular cafe closed earlier this summer after three years due to the undisclosed personal cicumstances of its owners Julia and Paul Williams.

The couple, who opened the Picture Cafe in the historic Grade 2-listed premises in July 2015, after seven months of refurbishment and a year of planning, still maintain a cafe of the same name at 16 Market Street, Bingham.

The people behind the new venture are in the education business, plus general manager Adam Lambourne of Bingham, who for ten years was general manager of the Farndon Boathouse on the banks of the River Trent, near Newark.

Adam, a 30-year-old from Bingham, who has a background in fine dining and wines, said the new outlet would be similar to the old Picture Cafe, with breakfasts and lunches, with it opening as early as 7.30am.

He promises classic dishes from a new head chef . There would also be fresh coffee, homemade cakes and traybakes, plus gluten free and vegetarian options. There would also be more take-aways and light-bites.

Kitchen and Coffee would introduce Sunday Lunch, plus music in the evening, which would see sharing boards and a variety of gins.

Adam says he was attracted to the premises as it is in a beautiful location and he believes Kitchen and Coffee has great potential, especially from its extended opening hours.

The former Picture Cafe was “always full, always busy” and he promises customers a “chilled, relaxed and cosy environment.”

Some 20 staff are being recruited and recruitment will continue as the food and beverage trade always needs staff.

Adam continued: “We have great, enthusiastic team so far, good quality experienced faces in terms of customer service and attention to detail in the kitchen. We are so excited to get it up and running.”

No opening date is set yet, but he hopes to open by the end of September.

Looking ahead, Adam added: “The moon is aligned and we are definitely onto something good.”