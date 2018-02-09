New Grantham development on Springfield Road to include 46 affordable homes

Full planning permission to build 46 new affordable houses on vacant land off Springfield Road, Grantham, was granted by SKDC’s planning committee on Tuesday.

The development, which will see the new homes being built in the next 18 months, is part of a replacement housing scheme.

Longhurst Group and Grantham Estates previously secured grants from the Homes and Communities Agency for the development of 46 affordable homes on land next to Bairds Malt in Springfield Road.

However, after concerns that the proximity of the Maltings operation would result in noise and disturbance for the potential new occupiers, they were refused planning permission last February.

Determined not to lose the grant, Longhurst secured an alternative site on land accessed by Hanbury Avenue and Arlington Gardens off Springfield Road.

The mixture of two, three and four bed terraced and semi-detached homes will offer 18 shared ownership properties with the remaining 28 to be offered at affordable rent.

It will also permit 16 affordable homes to be located on Hanbury Avenue as part of the development, as an alternative to them being provided as part of the Poplar Farm development, off Barrowby Road.

Coun Adam Stokes is concerned about the traffic impact on Springfield Road, after it was announced that the new development will have 74 car parking spaces.

He said: “The split of affordable homes across Grantham is not proportionate. The number of affordable homes in Grantham is 3,401 of which 350 are in this area, whilst the Barrowby Road area only has 91. Springfield Road is at its capacity.”

However, Coun Jacky Smith stated that the new homes will be a boost to the town’s affordable housing.

She said: “This scheme will bring another 46 much needed affordable homes to town. The area has good links to the town centre. If we don’t accept it, we will possibly lose the grant. It should be kept and spent in Grantham.”

In a report to the committee, Longhurst Group stated: “Hanbury Avenue is an important scheme for us. The affordable homes would be delivered in 2018/2019, much earlier than Poplar Farm is likely to deliver its next batch of affordable housing.”