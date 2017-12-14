New Grantham salon is ‘full package’

A new salon has opened its doors in Grantham town centre.

Remedy in Westgate offers a wide range of treatments including a hair salon, beauty treatments, a clinical room and even a 4D pregnancy scan service and pregnancy massage. Since opening in October, it has already amassed many regular customer

Manager Heidi Coote said: “We are bespoke to Grantham as we offer the full package. We have everything you need for a night out or special occasion under one roof including beauty therapy treatments, a hair salon and even a make-up artist. We are a one-stop shop.

“All our fillers and botox are administered by our professional NHS qualified nurse who has been trained at Harley Medical in London.”

The salon is under the same ownership as Retox cafe-bar next door and they work together to provide food, so their clients don’t go hungry as they have their treatments.

Even childcare is taken care of.

Heidi added: “We have a free creche on Monday and Tuesday and can be used while the client is having a treatment.”

Skincoach Loraine Doherty, 61, who is well known within the beauty industry, is the latest addition to the team bringing over 40 years experience in the beauty industry. She offers technological treatments using IPL and laser.

She said: “I have been in the beauty industry all of my working life. I set up four beauty clinics in and around London and one in Birmingham.”

Loraine focuses on the aesthetic side of the industry now.

She added; “I teach clients how and why the body works in the way that it does, why they could be having problems and how to clear skin problems. I like to make people feel different about themselves.”

Loraine, who is also a trainer of breathing techniques, uses an IPL machine with an infuse pulse light to help with hair removal, thread veins, acne, age spots and skin tag. It also helps with disruptive skin stretchmarks and scar tissue as well as lazor tattoo removal.

She added: “The type of treatments I offer do not need to be done every week, so it fits in well.”

For more information or to book online, visit: www.remedygrantham.co.uk