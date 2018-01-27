New Grantham school plans submitted

Following public consultation before Christmas, plans have formally been submitted for a new school in Grantham, which is due to open next January.

The Springwell Academy Grantham is planned for the 0.6 hectare site on New Beacon Road, currently occupied by the former Grantham Teaching and Learning Centre.

The new Alternative Provision School is aimed at challenging or vulnerable children and young people aged five to 15, who are not in school for a variety of reasons.

It is proposed to demolish the Teaching and Learning Centre, which has been used by the Wellspring Academy Trust in recent years, but the 1960s building is judged no longer fit for purpose.

The new-build would be two-storeys, as now and covering the same footprint. It will educate upto 63 pupils and employ 30 staff. Some would be existing school staff but more would be recruited.

There will be 26 spaces for staff parking would be to the front of the site, off New Beacon Road. The pupils would arrive by taxis, which would have the use of six parking spaces.

The new school contains eight classrooms, eight individual learning rooms, three withdrawal rooms, a combined art/science/classroom, two large music classrooms, three food/dining rooms, music classroom, main hall, fitness suite and a SEN therapy room. There would also be staff and administration support spaces, storage areas, toilets, plant and circulation space.

The Wellspring Academy Trust manages 11 existing schools. The application is part of a wider programme to deliver four new schools in Lincolnshire. rather than have one school in Lincoln serving the entire county. The three other schools would be at Lincoln, Mablethorpe and Spalding.

The application says: “The trust is responding to an identified need for new accommodation and the proposals are supported by Lincolnshire County Council and Central Government (Department for Education). It is anticipated that building works would start in 2018 with a view to the school opening in 2019.”