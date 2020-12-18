New grants available to South Kesteven businesses severely affected by Covid-19 restrictions

Businesses in South Kesteven which have been forced to close or which have been severely impacted due to the Covid-19 national lockdown or tier 3 restrictions can now apply for new Government grants from InvestSK.

Two programmes launching today (Friday) offer eligible businesses grant funding either to cover the period their business was required to remain closed or to support certain sectors identified as severely impacted.

Businesses operating in sectors including events and exhibitions, leisure and hospitality, outdoor markets, animal care and welfare or close contact services can now apply for support through South Kesteven District Council’s Local Support Restrictions grant (LRSG open) fund.

The Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG closed) was launched last month to help businesses required to close during the national lockdown and subsequent tier 3 restrictions but has now been expanded to support businesses not on the business rates register through the Additional Restriction Grant (ARG).

Local businesses required to remain closed under the Government’s tier 3 restrictions will be automatically paid again this month following the announcement yesterday that restrictions will continue in South Kesteven until the next review point.

Working on behalf of and in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, both grant programmes are being administered by InvestSK - the district’s economic growth and regeneration company - with full details, eligibility criteria and the application forms for both schemes available on the InvestSK website: www.investsk.co.uk/businessgrants

Cllr Kelham Cooke, Leader of South Kesteven District Council and Chairman of InvestSK, said: “We know the Government’s trading restrictions are impacting local businesses, with some sectors affected more than others. While those constraints are necessary to help curb the spread of Covid-19, we’re pleased to be administering two new grant support programmes to help alleviate some of the pressure on those businesses during these difficult times.

“We know how important it is to get this funding processed and out to businesses as quickly as possible, so we’re committed to paying successful applicants within five working days. Please visit the InvestSK website for all the details and to apply.”

If you’re not eligible for grant funding but would like to discuss other finance options or more general business support, contact InvestSK by emailing business@investsk.co.uk