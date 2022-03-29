A new town centre gym was officially opened by a local community champion.

Sue Healey, community champion at Grantham Morrisons, opened the new PureGym in Discovery Retail Park, Grantham, today (Tuesday) at midday.

After weeks of preparation, the 24 hour gym, situated between B&Q and Poundstretcher, opened its doors to members.

Sue Healey cut the ribbon to declare Pure Gym open. (55763249)

The new gym, formerly a carpet store, contains state of the art equipment, spread across two floors, including a free weights area, fixed resistance and high-quality cardio equipment.

Members will also have access to a range of exercise classes, certified personal trainers and an Olympic weightlifting platform.

In addition to the equipment, the gym also has a variety of studio instructor led classes and all members will also get up to two hours free parking during their visits.

The team at Grantham Pure Gym. (55763222)

A queue of gym-goers had already arrived by midday when the facility opened, and they were welcomed by the PureGym team for tours of the studio.

General manager, James Millar, offered a big thank you to everyone that came down for the opening, and said that they wanted the gym to be a part of the Grantham community,

He explained that Sue was chosen to open the gym for all her work she does with in the community.

Before cutting the ribbon, Sue spoke about some of the work that she did on behalf of the Morrisons team as community champion, and her work with the Bhive community.

Grantham Pure Gym is now open. (55763225)

She said: "It's just an honour to be part of this community."

More information on the gym can be found at https://www.puregym.com/gyms/grantham-discovery-retail-park/

