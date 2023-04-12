A new hairdressers has opened in Grantham that will offer people the chance to “look amazing - at a fraction of the cost.”

Transformations, in Wharf Road, is owned by Jake Weston, who has been working in hairdressing since he was 12 years old when he started working with his mother.

Jake’s “dreams” for the salon is to be “inclusive for everyone”, he said.

Transformations has opened in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513775)

He added: “It feels amazing to open this salon and to finally offer services to clients at a reasonable price.

“Grantham salons seem to have upped their prices to London prices, whereas I work as many hours as I can to keep the prices low and stable so all can enjoy.”

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513752)

Jake has many years of experience working in the hair industry.

He offers a “warm homely environment for the people of Grantham” and gives them a chance to “look amazing and feel great at a fraction of the cost”, he added.

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513755)

Jake concluded: “I understand times are tough at the moment, so my promise is that the prices will always be affordable.

“It shouldn’t cost a re-mortgage to look and feel amazing.”

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513761)

Most of the salon’s staff have studied on a range of London-based hairdressing courses.

Transformations is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am until 8pm.

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513766)

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513769)

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513772)

The inside of the Transformations hairdressers in Wharf Road, Grantham. (63513778)

It also offers appointments on Mondays and Sundays when it is too busy during the normal opening hours.