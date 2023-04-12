New Transformations hairdressers in Grantham offers clients a chance to 'look amazing' at 'fraction of the cost'
A new hairdressers has opened in Grantham that will offer people the chance to “look amazing - at a fraction of the cost.”
Transformations, in Wharf Road, is owned by Jake Weston, who has been working in hairdressing since he was 12 years old when he started working with his mother.
Jake’s “dreams” for the salon is to be “inclusive for everyone”, he said.
He added: “It feels amazing to open this salon and to finally offer services to clients at a reasonable price.
“Grantham salons seem to have upped their prices to London prices, whereas I work as many hours as I can to keep the prices low and stable so all can enjoy.”
Jake has many years of experience working in the hair industry.
He offers a “warm homely environment for the people of Grantham” and gives them a chance to “look amazing and feel great at a fraction of the cost”, he added.
Jake concluded: “I understand times are tough at the moment, so my promise is that the prices will always be affordable.
“It shouldn’t cost a re-mortgage to look and feel amazing.”
Most of the salon’s staff have studied on a range of London-based hairdressing courses.
Transformations is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am until 8pm.
It also offers appointments on Mondays and Sundays when it is too busy during the normal opening hours.