A new headteacher of a Grantham primary school says his main aim is to "ensure the children are getting the best education possible".

David Johnson took over as the headteacher of Cliffdale Primary School, based in Northcliffe Road, at the beginning of the current term last month.

This is the 47-year-old's first job as a headteacher, having previously been the deputy head at Market Deeping Community Primary for 10 years.

David Johnson with pupils in the school E-Safety Team. (62337937)

David, who grew up in south-east London, now lives in Bourne, said: “It’s been great. I’m really enjoying it.

"There’s a really good group of staff here who go out of their way for all of the pupils.

“They’re all on board with changes that we’re making to improve teaching and learning in the school.

"They’re going the extra mile and have been receptive, so that’s what you want as a new head teacher."

The school recently received a "good" rating from Ofsted, which David said was "useful" when he started his new role.

"It’s mainly a good report," he said. "We’re happy with the outcome there and the areas that were pinpointed for improvement, we’re already working on those."

David's predecessor retired due to ill health, and he has made changes to policies and strategies that "needed improvement", but said he was careful not to come in and change everything at once.

David added: "The aim is to ensure the children are getting the best education possible, that they’re all safe, happy and enjoying their learning in school."

He said he hoped to help teachers with their development and capacity to lead subjects, as well as encouraging people from outside the school to join the governing board.

David said: “I want to cement the good rating from Ofsted when they return, to make sure that they see all of the really good stuff that’s going on here, because the teachers do work incredibly hard and they’ve very nurturing and supportive of the children."

He explained that the school had high numbers of children with special educational needs, and that "parents tend to choose us as good providers for that, which I’m really happy with because it shows how inclusive we are".

David noted his pride at the many extra-curricular activities being organised by teachers, including the school's girl's football team, who recently reached the county finals.