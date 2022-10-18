A supported living providing care to 650 over people has opened its new headquarters between Newark and Grantham.

Eden Futures supports adults who are autistic, have a learning disability, mental illness, and physical disabilities.

The company moved out of its home for twenty years and relocated to Harlaxton House on Long Bennington Business Park.

They employ roughly 1,200 people across the Midlands and north of northern England. Fifty members of staff from its core administrative and support functions are based at the new headquarters.

Eden Futures supported living (60054327)

Helen Stokes, chief executive officer said: “As a flexible and responsive business providing excellent support to our staff and services users, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic we reviewed the way we worked as an organisation.

"Our move to modern and purpose- built offices represents our response to Eden Futures’ ongoing growth and a commitment and investment to our people, who are our priority.”

Developed by Harlaxton Estates, the newly built, open plan offices are in a rural area offering a high-quality working environment with good facilities, nearby amenities and excellent transport links. It has hot-desk space for visiting staff and conference meeting rooms.

The Eden Futures team provides care and support to over 650 people living independently in housing association properties which are commissioned by local authorities.

This includes shared houses, sole apartments and specialist bungalows and involves on-site support where staff are available 24 hours a day.

It provides supported living and outreach services to help people to live the life they choose, including those with high support needs leaving a hospital environment.