New headteacher welcomed at Grantham school during 'challenging time'

A new headteacher says it has been an exciting first few weeksat school – despite the fresh challenges presented by Covid-19.

Jayne Watson took over as headteacher of Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School last month after the previous headteacher Claire Stylianides moved away with her family after seven years.

Mrs Watson, who grew up in Scarborough, has spent the last 10 years at the National school, Grantham, including as Year 6 teacher and deputy head, before moving to Gonerby Hill Foot to take on her first headship role.