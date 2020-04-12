A new High Sheriff has been appointed for Lincolnshire.

Michael Scott has been named as the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire for 2020/2021.

Born in Grimsby in 1945, Michael attended boarding school in Nairobi, Kenya. He married Jackie, nee Dring, in 1969. They have three children and nine grandchildren.

Mr Michael Scott is the new High Sheriff of Lincolnshire (33263080)

Now retired, Michael worked as an accountant for KPMG and as a farmer at Holland Fen, Kirton Fen, Brothertoft near Boston and at Ewerby.

Michael expressed his disappointment that it had not been possible for the Turnover ceremony to take place as originally envisaged in St Andrew’s Church Ewerby due to the self-isolating advice. Instead, it was done via Facetime, with outgoing High Sheriff, William Day.

The current role of the High Sheriff is: “to uphold and enhance the ancient Office of High Sheriff and make a meaningful contribution to the County during the year of Office.

"To lend active support to the principal organs of the Constitution within the County, the Royal Family, the Judiciary, the Police and other law-enforcement agencies, the emergency services, local authorities and all recognized church and faith groups.

"To ensure the welfare of visiting High Court Judges; to attend on them at Court and to offer them hospitality.

"To support the Lord Lieutenant on Royal Visits and other occasions. To take an active part in supporting and promoting voluntary organizations within the County."

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more Grantham