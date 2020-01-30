Home Bargains will not be making a move from its current location in Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, until the spring.

The opening of the store on the former Homebase site on Dysart Retail Park has been delayed until May 2020, despite earlier reports suggesting the move would happen in autumn 2019.

Last October, South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee gave the move the green light. However, the unit will remain unused until at least May this year.

Home Bargains opened in Grantham in 2005. (11070932)

Homebase has not occupied the unit since the end of 2018, amid nationwide closures of the DIY store at the time.

Home Bargains did not explain why the relocation did not happen last year.

A council report said that approximately 50 jobs will be created by the opening of the new store.

