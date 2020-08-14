New Home Bargains store in Grantham is twice the size of the old shop

A new Home Bargains store opens in Grantham tomorrow (Saturday) at the old Homebase site on the Dysart Retail Park.

The new store, which opens its doors at 8am tomorrow, is twice the size of the old one which closes today on the Sankt Augustin Retail Park.

With a much bigger floorspace, the Dysart Road store is offering new lines such as chilled and frozen food and a garden products range in an outdoor area. Its toy, pet and home ranges are now much larger.

The new Home Bargains store can now provide chilled and frozen foods. (40492335)

Adam Lewin, who has been store manager of Home Bargains in Grantham for 13 years, said he was looking forward to getting feedback from customers on the new store.

Mr Lewin said: "I am really excited about the opening tomorrow. I am looking forward to meeting the public and getting the feedback from them."

