Home   News   Article

New Home Bargains store in Grantham is twice the size of the old shop

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:07, 14 August 2020
 | Updated: 16:09, 14 August 2020

A new Home Bargains store opens in Grantham tomorrow (Saturday) at the old Homebase site on the Dysart Retail Park.

The new store, which opens its doors at 8am tomorrow, is twice the size of the old one which closes today on the Sankt Augustin Retail Park.

With a much bigger floorspace, the Dysart Road store is offering new lines such as chilled and frozen food and a garden products range in an outdoor area. Its toy, pet and home ranges are now much larger.

The new Home Bargains store can now provide chilled and frozen foods. (40492335)
The new Home Bargains store can now provide chilled and frozen foods. (40492335)

Adam Lewin, who has been store manager of Home Bargains in Grantham for 13 years, said he was looking forward to getting feedback from customers on the new store.

Mr Lewin said: "I am really excited about the opening tomorrow. I am looking forward to meeting the public and getting the feedback from them."

Gallery1

The garden products area at the new Home Bargains store. (40492333)The pets aisle in Home Bargains. (40492331)The checkouts in the new Home Bargains store. (40492329)Store manager Adam Lewin outside the new store off Dysart Road. (40492327)
Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE