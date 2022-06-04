Plans have been submitted to build new homes on the site of a former hotel.

The former site of The Shirley Croft Hotel on Harrowby Road is subject to a proposal for eight new dwellings.

The proposed layout of the plans will contain a mix of three bedroom houses, with two car parking spaces each.

The proposed design of three of the planned homes. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071209)

The application site is located to the south east of Grantham's town centre on the eastern side of Harrowby Road, and to the south of Croft Drive.

Trees currently on the site will be unaffected by the development, and each dwelling will include a private rear garden.

The original developments were first proposed in November 2008, when permission was granted to cut down a Beech and Cedar tree on the site.

The Shirley Court Hotel has now been demolished. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071215)

Later in May 2010, consent was granted for the change of the use of the vacant former hotel to be turned into four flats and one dwelling, however this was later withdrawn for the demolition of the hotel and to erect six dwellings.

The hotel was eventually demolished after permission was granted on appeal in October 2012 for eight new homes on the site.

Following on from the appeal being allowed, a ‘discharge of conditions’ application was submitted in July 2013 which put forward details in relation to materials, drainage and landscaping.

This was approved in March 2014 and it is understood that the development was commenced shortly after.

The site is off Harrowby Road. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071212)

As it stands, the development that has taken place on the site only relates to the two dwellings in the north eastern corner of the wider site as part of a previous application, with the most recent proposal adding eight homes to the site.