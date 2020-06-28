Home   News   Article

New hub in Grantham will support mental health

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 12:00, 28 June 2020

A community hub is being launched to help support people struggling with mental heath issues in Grantham.

The Hub Grantham will provide a safe area for those experiencing difficulties with their mental health to talk on a one to one basis, as part of a group, or engage in well-being activities such as crafts, and music.

It will also provide resources and literature on numerous mental health areas.

