New hub in Grantham will support mental health
Published: 12:00, 28 June 2020
A community hub is being launched to help support people struggling with mental heath issues in Grantham.
The Hub Grantham will provide a safe area for those experiencing difficulties with their mental health to talk on a one to one basis, as part of a group, or engage in well-being activities such as crafts, and music.
It will also provide resources and literature on numerous mental health areas.
Tracey Davies