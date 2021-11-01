A man who founded a family-run bath products business during lockdown is set to open a town centre shop.

Andy Webb, a former lorry driver from Grantham, launched Fizzy Creations during lockdown, selling various pampering products and toiletries.

Having started out selling through Facebook, the business grew and Andy expanded to a stall at Newark Market, and sold at craft fairs.

Fizzy Creations is set to open on Watergate where Winnie's Boutique formerly was. (52787231)

Joined by director Beverley Webb, Andy is now making preparations to open a Fizzy Creations shop in 37-39 Watergate, which was formerly Winnie's Boutique.

The shop will sell a wide range of bath bombs, soaps and incense sticks. There will also be a range of children's bath bombs in novelty shapes.

Andy said that none of Fizzy Creation's products are tested on animals, and all are allergen free. The shop also offers the chance to buy soap and shampoo bars without plastic packaging.

A colourful selection of bath bombs for children will be available. (52787228)

Andy is hoping to have the shop open by this Saturday, and believes that Fizzy Creations offers a type of store that Grantham's high street did not previously have.

To find out more, visit: www.fizzycreations.com