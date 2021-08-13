Two local vets are set to open a new independent practice later this year.

Cees Bennett and Gemma Newbold, from Stamford and Long Bennington respectively, are setting up an independent veterinary practice in Grantham, having both left large corporate vets.

Both vets have been qualified for 17 years, after studying at the Royal Veterinary College London where they were house-mates.

The former playbarn next to the Miller & Carter restaurant is set to become a veterinary practice. (50165573)

Gemma, aged 40, started her career in Grantham, while Cees, 41, began in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and was based in Rutland and Melton.

The practice, which will be based just off Barrowby Road next to Miller and Carter Steakhouse in a previously vacant lot, is set to open in October.

Cees and Gemma are hiring between two or three others to work at the practice, with their aim being a team of 15 people by year five.

Cees said: "We are really excited to be able to offer the pet owners of Grantham a new locally owned independent veterinary practice offering bespoke veterinary care."