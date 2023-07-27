A new information board has been installed at a RAF memorial site.

The board, funded by a donation and designed by South Kesteven District Council, was installed at the RAF Barkston Heath military heritage site.

Liz Parkin, who lives at Syston, used a bequest from her late father Eric Motley to fund the board in recognition of his service in the RAF.

Liz Parkin and Peter Motley (front) with assembled guests at the unveiling.

Liz, who unveiled the board, said: “Our father spent the last 11 years of his life here in Barkston and it was always my parents’ wish to leave a small donation to the church and the local community.

“We felt we would like something specific to be done with the money and we are really pleased that my father’s donation has contributed to this wonderful notice board.

“We heard that work was being done around the concept of a military heritage information board and the part that RAF Barkston Heath played during the war.

“It’s such a beautiful and meaningful memorial to honour all those connected to Operation Market Garden.

“We know that our father would be absolutely thrilled.”

The board looks at the RAF base’s origins, its roles in D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the key wartime alliance between the British 1st Airborne Division and America’s Troop Transport Command.

Liz unveiled the board alongside her brother Peter Motley, and the ceremony coincided with the last week that Reverend Stuart Hadley, retiring as rector of The South Cliff Villages Group.

Other attendees at the event included SKDC Chairman Councillor Gloria Johnson, SKDC Armed Forces champion Councillor Richard Dixon Warren, RAF and Parachute Regiment representatives and Terry Musson, whose Barkston Heath Research Group continues to unearth airfield wartime history.

Coun Dixon Warren said: “Lincolnshire’s rightly venerated bomber county history is much better known than the story of the British, American and Polish Airborne Forces presence in South Kesteven in 1944.

“This story, the part played by tens of thousands of paratroopers, glider pilots and crews of the aircraft that took them to Normandy and then Holland nearly 80 years ago should stand shoulder to shoulder alongside the story of Bomber County.

“As a council we are committed to promoting this heritage and pleased to have provided content and design for the board.”