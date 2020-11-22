The secrets of nature are being brought to life by bright new information panels throughout the park meadows of Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

They are part of a wider project that has seen bins, benches and fishing platforms replaced or upgraded, as well as installation of new picnic benches and improvements to the pathways.

South Kesteven District Council has partnered with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to implement the community-led improvements, contributing £9,000 of the total cost of £21,000.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley with Elizabeth Bowskill. (43191363)

Councillor Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “These information boards are another great addition to Queen Elizabeth Park and will be invaluable to explain this rich wildlife habitat. There’s an abundance of wildlife just metres away – and without these boards you wouldn’t know what’s by your side, so I would encourage everyone to stop for a moment and read about it. It’s fascinating to learn more about the river itself, the history of Harrowby Mill, the fishing pond and the silver birches in the Diamond Grove.”

Secretary of the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park Elizabeth Bowskill added: “We all know how important public open spaces are, especially with the way our lives have changed recently.

“The icing on the cake would be to achieve Green Flag status in recognition of the work that the council and the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park have put in over many years.”