You can now view the schedule of upcoming highways improvement works in your area on a new interactive map.

The county council's map shows upcoming resurfacing, surface dressing, footway works and more, and allows you to filter works by type, town or division.

As much of this work is weather dependent, the map will be updated regularly to show any changes to the dates of planned works, and to mark completed jobs.

The interactive map shows locations of road maintenance. Image via: LCC (47532239)

The map won't show reactive repairs, such as pothole filling, and defects like this should still be reported to the council through FixMyStreet.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "For years now, we've uploaded our annual work schedules as long lists that residents would have to trawl through to find works near them.

"Now, we're able to present that information on the map, so people can easily see what improvements we're doing near where they live, or on routes they usually take around the county.

"We'll also be updating the map regularly to reflect any changes in the schedule and to show how much work has already been completed, so residents will know that they've got the latest information.

"Our maintenance programme shows the full breadth of the work we do to keep Lincolnshire's roads safe, and stop defects such as potholes forming in the first place."

In the past year, the county council's maintenance work has included:

· resurfacing 44 miles of road;

· surface dressing 248 miles of road, and;

· repairing 95 miles of footway.

As well as the details being available on the map, signs will be put up on roads to advise residents and drivers of upcoming works.

View the map online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/worksprogrammes.