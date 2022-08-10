A new interior design business has opened in Harlaxton.

Harlaxton Interiors opened in July 2022 as a professional interior design practice that provides services to homes and companies across the region.

The business was set up by interior designer JoJo Heslop, aged 38, who lives in Harlaxton Village.

Jo Heslop, owner of Harlaxton Interiors. (58569940)

Jo said: "With many people choosing to redesign their homes since lockdown, or extending their properties instead of moving home, we hope demand for our design services will continue to grow."

The interiors will work on a one-to-one basis with clients and offer them services including room visuals, floor plans, spatial planning, mood board creation, home staging ready to sell, complete project management, full installation and redecoration.

Jo added: "Whether a client is looking to renovate their home, a property developer seeking a show home or a home owner wishing to stage their home for sale to maximise the sale price, Harlaxton Interiors will create an space that is both beautiful and stylish, for a range of budgets."

Harlaxton Interiors opened in July 2022. (58541770)

The business caters for clients who are looking for expert advice and a full design service.

They work closely with their clients throughout the whole process to get the best out of every space and bring their vision to life.

Harlaxton Interiors opened in July 2022. (58541973)

Harlaxton Interiors opened in July 2022. (58541967)

Harlaxton Interiors opened in July 2022. (58542143)

To find out more about Harlaxton Interiors, you can find out at https://www.harlaxtoninteriors.com/.

Jo is a trained and professionally qualified interior designer who will meet the needs of her clients.

She offers free consultations with clients to discuss their project.