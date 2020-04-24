Home   News   Article

New Lincolnshire Co-op store to open in Grantham in May after delay because of coronavirus outbreak

By Graham Newton
Published: 18:33, 24 April 2020
 | Updated: 18:34, 24 April 2020

A new Lincolnshire Co-op store will open in Grantham on Thursday, May 14.

The £1.5m outlet on the corner of Hanbury Avenue and Springfield Road has created 15 jobs. The store was due to open on April 2 but this was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There will be a range of services on offer including groceries, baked goods from Gadsby’s Bakery, food-to-go options and chilled beers and wines.

