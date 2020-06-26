New Lincolnshire County Council chairman supports recovery following coronavirus lockdown

Councillor Michael Brooks, the new county council chairman, will be focusing on supporting the county's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and helping regenerate the local economy.

He was elected as the new chairman for Lincolnshire County Council during a virtual AGM of the full council on Friday 26 June. The previous chairman, Coun Tony Bridges will support him as his deputy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting took place via video call. Last year, Coun Brookes served as Coun Bridges' vice chairman, so the pair are exchanging roles.