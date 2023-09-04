A council wishes to approve the relocation of its CCTV control room.

South Kesteven District Council will recommend at a cabinet meeting next Monday (September 11) to approve the relocation of the CCTV control room to Grantham Police Station, in Swingbridge Road.

They will also recommend the approval of a budget amendment of £16,800 for work to make the switch.

Inside the South Kesteven District Council CCTV room

SKDC’s CCTV covers open public spaces in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, and is monitored by council staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The relocation of our award-winning CCTV control room operation would strengthen our working relationship with the local policing team, and support improved community safety within the district.”

Benefits of the new site will include a faster timeline for police to review CCTV footage, provision of modern facilities and reduction in operating costs.

The CCTV control room has been located at a site currently owned by the council for several years.

The council said that the current site is dated and constraints include limited space, parking provision and the proximity to SKDC’s partners who require access to the surveillance information.

Preparatory work is needed at the proposed site at Grantham Police Station.