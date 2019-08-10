Hawkens Gingerbread, an artisan producer of Grantham Gingerbread – believed to be England’s oldest biscuit recipe – has launched a new-look design for its original Grantham Gingerbread packaging.

The company said it is now aligned with the Hawkens brand.

Business owner Alastair Hawken said: “We are very proud of the fact that we bake Grantham Gingerbread and that heritage is a part of everything we do. We have therefore transformed the packaging to reflect this, but it is the same great product inside.

A new look for Grantham Gingerbread. (14917810)

“The new brand demonstrates the unique qualities of our gingerbread – our heritage along with the quality of our ingredients – with its rustic red and traditional feel, without losing its premium edge.”

While retaining its proud Lincolnshire heritage, the rebrand is also a steer towards attracting more biscuit lovers beyond county boundaries.

The high-end packaging better highlights Hawkens’ capability to supply Grantham Gingerbread to restaurants, food stores, farm shops, delicatessens and retailers across the country, said a spokesperson.

Mr Hawken added: “Grantham Gingerbread is no longer packaged just as a product of local interest. It’s a product we are also promoting much further afield so that even more people can experience what we believe is the world’s tastiest gingerbread.”