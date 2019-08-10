Grantham Gingerbread gets a new look
Hawkens Gingerbread, an artisan producer of Grantham Gingerbread – believed to be England’s oldest biscuit recipe – has launched a new-look design for its original Grantham Gingerbread packaging.
The company said it is now aligned with the Hawkens brand.
Business owner Alastair Hawken said: “We are very proud of the fact that we bake Grantham Gingerbread and that heritage is a part of everything we do. We have therefore transformed the packaging to reflect this, but it is the same great product inside.
“The new brand demonstrates the unique qualities of our gingerbread – our heritage along with the quality of our ingredients – with its rustic red and traditional feel, without losing its premium edge.”
While retaining its proud Lincolnshire heritage, the rebrand is also a steer towards attracting more biscuit lovers beyond county boundaries.
The high-end packaging better highlights Hawkens’ capability to supply Grantham Gingerbread to restaurants, food stores, farm shops, delicatessens and retailers across the country, said a spokesperson.
Mr Hawken added: “Grantham Gingerbread is no longer packaged just as a product of local interest. It’s a product we are also promoting much further afield so that even more people can experience what we believe is the world’s tastiest gingerbread.”
