A care home has appointed a new manager as part of plans to boost the quality of services to its residents, after a report called for improvements.

Red Court Care Community, based at St Edmunds Court, Grantham, has appointed a new care home manager to oversee new development activities, and support its staff in a bid to provide high quality, compassionate and professional care to its residents.

Gabriela Bucek has joined Red Court after working for more than 11 years in the healthcare sector – both in Romania and England.

Gabriela Bucek, the new general manager at Red Court in Grantham. (60478244)

This comes after an inspection report from the Care Quality Commission in August said that the service was “not always safe” and “not always well-led”, calling for improvement in certain areas.

The report did highlight a positive environment for residents and staff. It mentioned that staff did undertake safe practices when administering medicines and that there was “enough staff to meet people’s needs”.

However, to further the scope for development, newly appointed Gabriela will oversee the daily operations at Red Court.

Gabriela Bucek with Roger Daniels, CEO of Red Homes Healthcare. (60478249)

Red Court said that Gabriela "boasts a wealth of experience in handling the day-to-day operations of a care home and leading the team with exceptional management skills".

The new appointment is in line with the organisation’s ambitions to offer a "purpose-built care home serving the community with high quality care".

Gabriela said: “I am very pleased to begin my new journey at Red Court.

“As a care home that is dedicated to providing care services to people with different illnesses, it’s important to understand the sensitivity around it and the great responsibility that comes along.

“I feel privileged to be working with a team that passionately cares for its residents, and I am proud to share their passion and values of providing exceptional care services to the residents.”

A recent survey revealed that 87 per cent of the care sector is suffering with staff shortages, with a possibility to compromise the quality of service. Red Court say the home has gone "above and beyond to avoid the recent staffing crisis".

Red Court Care Community provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 49 people, some of whom may be living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

Red Homes’ chief executive officer, Roger Daniel, said: “I am delighted that Gabriela is joining the team at Red Court. We understand the sensitive nature of our work and strive to recruit the best workforce for our residents.

“She is a well-qualified care home manager with the ability to deliver passionate care to our residents whilst boosting the well-being of our staff.

"Our top priority is to continuously improve the overall standards of Red Court and the appointment of Gabriela is the first step.

“We are also glad to regularly receive positive feedback from families and residents – with many applauding our staff for their tireless work.”