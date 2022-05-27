A new mayor of Grantham has taken up his position following last night's (Thursday) mayor-making ceremony.

Councillor Graham Jeal received the mayoral chains from his predecessor Councillor Dean Ward at a ceremony held in the council chamber on St Peter's Hill in front of a large group of invited guests.

Coun Jeal, a Conservative who represents Grantham St Vincent's ward on South Kesteven District Council, was proposed by Councillor Mark Whittington with support from all Charter Trustees present at the meeting.