Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

New mayor is elected for Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 27 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A new mayor of Grantham has taken up his position following last night's (Thursday) mayor-making ceremony.

Councillor Graham Jeal received the mayoral chains from his predecessor Councillor Dean Ward at a ceremony held in the council chamber on St Peter's Hill in front of a large group of invited guests.

Coun Jeal, a Conservative who represents Grantham St Vincent's ward on South Kesteven District Council, was proposed by Councillor Mark Whittington with support from all Charter Trustees present at the meeting.

Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE