New Mayor of Grantham receives the chains of office

The new Mayor of Grantham received his chains of office last night at the traditional mayor-making ceremony.

Dean Ward received the chains and his robes at the ceremony in the council chamber in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

Councillor Ward's deputy is Councillor Graham Jeal.

New mayor of Grantham Coun Dean Ward with his wife and Mayoress Flo. (42307327)

Coun Ward replaces Councillor Adam Stokes as mayor. The ceremony normally takes places in May but was postponed this year because of the pandemic. It also means that Coun Ward will be in post for 20 months rather than the usual 12 months.

In his speech during the ceremony, Coun Ward said: "Thank you, the charter trustees for your vote of confidence and allowing me the great opportunity and privilege of being Grantham’s Mayor. I am truly humbled. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed supporting Adam as his deputy for the last 16 months. I like to think of it as a long warm-up.

"This role is made for me. I love grinning for the public and press, getting out there attending events, meeting people, shaking hands and kissing mums. I’ll be trying to raise funds for my three chosen charities.

"I am delighted to be supported by Graham Jeal, my deputy, and I hope that we will make a good team over the next 20 months.

"I’d like to introduce you to the new Mayoress, my wife Sandra or Flo as she prefers. She isn’t a show off, that’s my role, but she’s promised to attend some events with me. I’d also like to thank the Mayor's Parlour staff, Ellen and Andy, for showing me the ropes and what to expect.

"I am very proud to be embarking on this role and I shall do my utmost to uphold the status of Grantham."

Coun Ward is a former member of the RAF regiment and is the armed forces champion with South Kesteven District Council.

Coun Ward, who with Coun Jeal, was officially proposed by Coun Ray Wootten at the ceremony,later told the Journal: "I’m so proud to be given this opportunity of being made Mayor of Grantham. I’m looking forward to getting out there, meeting people, but these are strange times at the minute. The diary is empty with no engagements to attend but hopefully that will begin to change when we beat this Covid nightmare.

"I’ll be actively fund-raising for my chosen charities - The RAF Regiment Heritage Centre, SSAFA and Father Stuart’s Grantham homeless charity."

Coun Stokes said: "I congratulate Dean on becoming Mayor of Grantham and I know he will do a fantastic job for the Town.

"My mayoral year was slightly interrupted. Despite this it was an extremely enjoyable time and I have still been able to raise money for some excellent causes."