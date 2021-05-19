The addition of a fast food restaurant on land at Grantham superstore Downtown has been hailed as a "welcome economic boost", as the chain says it will create 65 jobs.

As reported on Monday, McDonald's is seeking permission to place signage on land at Downtown, revealing its intention to build a restaurant and drive-thru there.

Drawings included in the planning application, submitted to South Kesteven District Council, show the restaurant to be located off the B1174 which connects Gonerby Moor to Great Gonerby. They also show the creation of a new roundabout at what is currently the entrance to the Downtown superstore.

The entrance to Downtown where a McDonald's is planned. Image: Google (47245259)

Downtown's managing director Richard Broadhead said: "We are delighted that McDonald’s have chosen Downtown for the location of their new restaurant and drive-thru.

"As an established retail destination, Downtown is the perfect location, and the new restaurant will not only complement the existing offer but also our exciting plans for redeveloping the overall site.

"This is another welcome economic boost for the area."

A new roundabout is included in plans for a McDonald's at Gonerby Moor. (47245136)

The fast-food chain has submitted three separate planning applications, which include the totem sign with the iconic 'M' golden arches, the name of the restaurant and collection and delivery booth signs.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: "We look forward to progressing with this application and believe a new McDonald’s restaurant would bring significant investment to the local community, as well as create at least 65 new jobs."

Downtown plans to redevelop its Gonerby Moor site into the Downtown Grantham Designer Outlet, a move announced in 2017, to feature 107 individual designer outlet stores, 2,000 parking spaces, offices, leisure provision and a training academy. It also includes a new two-storey Downtown@Home store and a garden centre.

Drawing shows the location of the proposed McDonald's. (47245138)

Bosses told the Journal in November last year that Covid has not put paid to its £125 million plans – and the aim is to have the build completed in two years.

They have previously said the shopping village site would protect the existing 700 jobs and create an additional 1,700 roles.