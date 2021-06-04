So another takeaway (McDonald's at Downtown) opening, which will mean more rubbish along our roads (Journal, May 28).

About seven miles seems to be the optimum distance when the meals are consumed and the wrappings etc are thrown out of the window.

Sometimes not even thrown. Last week on the road from Hougham to Westborough there was a McDonald’s bag carefully placed on the edge of the road.

Letters (47886881)

Obviously the car stopped, passenger door opened and the passenger carefully reached down to place the bag.

A petition is circulating demanding that the vehicle registration number is printed on the wrappings but I prefer the suggestion that takeaway wrappings and cups are done away with altogether and you either take your own plates, mugs and bowls or ‘rent’ them at a price of, say, £10 an item, refundable back at another takeaway. This would enable the unplanned stop to take place, and would put a stop to the rubbish on country lanes.

Steve Cattell

Main Street, Hougham