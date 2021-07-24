A new mental health service in Grantham, called Unlock Your You, will hold its first coffee morning on Wednesday, August 4, at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall from 10am until 12pm.

Anyone can pop in and find out what services it offers to anyone suffering with their mental health.

The service will also be holding its first walk and talk on Tuesday, August 17, from 6pm to 8pm. The group will meet at the archway of Wyndham Park and anyone can join the walk.

Mental health service Unlock Your You was launched recently in Grantham. With Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward, centre, are from left, Emma Johnson, Will Burns, Colby-Christopher Williams and Susan Fish. (47780534)

If anybody wants to talk to the service in strict confidence about stress, anxiety, depression or any related causes, they can call the Mental Health Initial Response Unit on 01476 978 100 or they can email grantham.response@unlockyouryou.com