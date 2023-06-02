A new microfiche has been installed at the town’s library.

The new microfiche was installed into Grantham Library last Friday (May 26).

The machine, which allows people to view older versions of newspapers, was installed as a part of an upgrade in IT equipment across Lincolnshire libraries.

The new microfiche in Grantham Library

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “The new microfiche reader at Grantham Library was installed as part of an upgrade of IT equipment across all our core libraries in Lincolnshire.

“It will allow library users in the town to better access our archive of local interest materials.”