Prime Comfort Mobility Aid Centre has recently opened a second store in Grantham ahead of its fifth anniversary this summer.

The mobility provider on Market Place has long been known for its reliable service and wide range of mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs. It has now expanded its services with a range of recliner chairs and a brand new store.

The new Prime Comfort Recliner Chair Centre is located on High Street and opened on June 14. A wide range of recliners are available with the store open Monday to Friday and Saturdays by appointment only.

The new premises are part of the company’s expansion plans as it reaches its fifth year of trading. Celebrations for the anniversary will take place in August and all are welcome to come along. Details will be posted on the company’s website: www.primecomfort.co.uk

