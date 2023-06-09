A newly-formed group allows ex-serviceman to build models and socialise.

Allan Shaw, who was a fireman for 32 years, started the Models for Heroes group in Grantham nine weeks ago, and has hopes for the group to grow.

Models for Heroes is a national charitable organisation for those currently in or who were in the Armed Forces, and also those who or still are working in the emergency services and supports the use of model making hobbies.

The current members of the Grantham Models for Heroes group.

Allan, who established a group in Grantham, said: “Local people volunteer to set up a group and create a nice and safe environment whilst we build models together.

“We hope to try and support any issues that they are dealing with by having a cup of tea, a Hobnob and chase the demons away.

“There’s nothing like this in Grantham at all.

“So far it’s working very well and we hope in the next few months it will grow.”

So far, there are four members in the group and they were meeting fortnightly at Finkins, in the High Street.

Due to parking, the group has now moved to a community centre in Union Street, to allow members to park with disabled access.

Model kits are provided free for members.

Allan hopes to start fundraising for the group by mending old toys and selling them on stalls.

If anyone is interested in joining the group, they can go to the Models for Heroes site at www.modelsforheroes.org.uk/.

On the website, people will need to register their interest and when they put their location, their details will be directed to Allan.