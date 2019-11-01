New model railway shop opens in Grantham

It was full steam ahead as more than 100 model enthusiasts attended the opening of a new model model railway shop in Grantham at the weekend.

Rocket Railways opened at the Old Maltings, off Springfield Road, on Saturday by model enthusiast Jason Thickpenny, who started up his model railway business online a year ago and his partner Amiee Garner.

They stock a large range of used models, from those of interest to the serious modeller to others, like Thomas the Tank Engine, which youngsters will like.