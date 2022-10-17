A church has confirmed its new assistant director of music.

On Sunday, St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, announced the appointment of its new Assistant Director of Music, James Perkins.

The new two-year post is possible due to generous grants from the Cathedral Music Trust and the Lincoln Diocese Transformation Fund.

James Perkins, the new assistant director of music at St Wulframs. (60048478)

James Perkins was educated at St Peter’s Collegiate School Wolverhampton, RMSM Kneller Hall and the Royal College of Music.

He studied the organ and harpsichord at the RCM and gained the BMus with first-class and honours, winning the Walford Davies prize for organ performance.

He has held organist positions at All Saints Margaret Street, Bradfield College, Haileybury and St Barnabas R.C. Cathedral, Nottingham. He has given recitals in St Paul’s and Westminster R.C. Cathedrals and The Queen’s College Oxford amongst others.

James has also pursued a parallel career in the British Army as a French horn player, and is currently coming to the end of his service with the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Highlights from his army career include playing for investitures at Buckingham Palace, President Biden’s state visit, the Platinum jubilee Queen’s Birthday Parade and the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

James said that he is greatly looking forward to commencing his new role at St Wulfram’s and all the opportunities for music, teaching, fellowship and the worship of Almighty God.

James joins a growing music staff team, working alongside director of music, Dr Tim Williams, chorister vocal coach Anna Bolton, organ tutor, Rosemary Field, and a number of volunteers including Dr Andrew Wyatt (assistant organist) and the church chaperoning team.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming James soon, and to everything he will offer to our music, church and community at St Wulfram’s.

"James will be with us to accompany the Advent and Christmas services on the organ, and will start fully in post in January 2023."