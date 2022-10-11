A new nail and beauty salon has opened in Grantham offering nail art which will make them 'stand out of the crowd', says the co-owner.

Meraki Nails and Beauty, owned by Charlotte Pulford and Dorothy Findley-Brant, has opened in Blue Court.

Charlotte said: "We are mainly nail based and it is our nail art skills that makes us stand out. It's our most popular thing.

Charlotte Pulford and Dorothy Findley-Brant. (59884290)

"Both of us are very creative. It's hard to find people who can do nail art. A lot of people are used to going in and getting standard salon extensions which means French manicures and standard colours."

Alongside nail treatments, the salon also offers facials, pedicures, waxing, and also lash lift and tint.

In the future, Charlotte and Dorothy hope to expand the business and what they can offer.

Some of the nail art on offer at the salon. (59884318)

Some of the nail art on offer at the salon. (59884285)

Charlotte also has a qualification to teach nail art which she can offer to clients.