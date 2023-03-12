An NHS smartphone app has been introduced to help people choose the least pressured urgent and emergency care services and to understand waiting times better.

The WaitLess app combines current waiting time, queue numbers and travel-time at urgent care facilities in the county.

This displayed information helps people make an informed decision about where to seek the fastest treatment for minor illness and injuries. Along with this, the app displays all available pharmacies in the area as an alternative treatment option.

The times shown on the app combine travel, waiting and treatment time, to give patients the most accurate picture of how long they may spend at each location, allowing them to decide on the most appropriate setting to attend.

The app also displays a full list of services available at each site, as well as parking and opening-time information.

Clair Raybould, director for system delivery at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: "When people sustain an injury, such as a cut that needs stitching or a nasty sprain and/or a minor illness, they often attend the nearest emergency department (ED) for treatment.

"What many people don’t realise is that a lot of minor injuries or illness can be dealt with at several other facilities across Lincolnshire, not just in our hospital EDs.

“WaitLess can help direct people with less serious conditions to alternative sites where they can be treated more quickly, which in turn will help to reduce pressure on our urgent and emergency care facilities.

“This app is the first of its kind to combine live waiting times with travel times, which as we know can be unpredictable in Lincolnshire, empowering patients to make more informed decisions about where to receive their care.”

In addition to WaitLess there are a range of alternatives to access healthcare, including self-care, asking your pharmacist, contacting your GP surgery, visiting NHS 111 online or calling NHS 111 .

The WaitLess app is free to download from The App Store and Google Play; simply search for WaitLess.

WaitLess currently only displays waiting times for facilities inside Lincolnshire, and therefore those living on the borders of the county will find that waiting and treatment times at their local facilities outside of Lincolnshire are not included at this time.