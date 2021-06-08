A new children’s nursery has been officially opened in a village near Grantham.

Little Toes Day Nursery opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, June 1, at the former doctors surgery on Walford Close, Bottesford.

The nursery offers places for 48 children aged from six weeks old through to five years.

Little Toes Nursery will open in Bottesford. (44344157)

It is the first private day nursery to open within the village and the third nursery for business owners Rachael Buxton and Jenna Phillipson.

Rachael said: “We finally got to open for our settling in sessions on May 27 and children began properly on June 1.

“It has been truly amazing to see the space transform from being the doctors surgery to working so well as a day nursery now. The team we have in place are amazing as are the new families.”

Little Toes Day Nursery Bottesford opened last week. (47978045)

Rachael and Jenna both used to work in a large nursery, but after going on maternity leave, Rachael knew that she didn’t want to go to another nursery setting and started childminding from home, before opening their first nursery together.

Rachael added: “We started Little Toes Day Nursery West Bridgford in February 2017, starting out as a creche service providing short sessional childcare for the nearby health facilities before becoming Ofsted registered in August 2017.”

Little Toes Clifton came later in January 2019 situated in central Clifton in the old police station building with original fixtures and fittings including the old police cell.

Rachael added: “We both really like Bottesford and as I only live 10 minutes away, it just seemed the ideal location to establish a new nursery. It’s a growing village with new houses being built which will mean more families that need childcare.

“The building is exactly what we want to enable us to create the homely feel that we have in our nurseries. We are a home from home.”

The nursery are accepting two, three and year old funding with incentives for families.

Rachael added: “We have an offer on at the moment where families get two weeks childcare for free if they sign up in June.”

For more details about the nursery, email bottesford@littletoesnurseries.co.uk or call 01949 358276.