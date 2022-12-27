A new dispersal order to combat hare coursing across Lincolnshire has been issued.

Police officers issued the order at 3.25pm on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26), which will last until the same time tomorrow.

Another order was put in place at 1.38pm on Christmas Eve for 24 hours.

Hare coursing event. Stock image

Under the order, suspected hare coursers will be required to leave Lincolnshire and could be arrested if they return.

If you see hare coursing in action, officers ask that you call 999 immediately and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers, vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

You can also report hare coursing which has already taken place via 101.