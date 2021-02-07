Grantham’s oldest hotel has undergone a complete refurbishment after being bought in a £1.75 million deal.

The 13th century Angel & Royal Hotel, in High Street, was sold by Ashdale Hotels last year to Dean Harrison, an experienced hotelier who was born and bred in Grantham.

After being closed since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dean spoke to the Journal this week about some of the changes he has made to the 31-room hotel, and to unveil his plans for the historic building in the future.

The Angel and Royal(44236389)

Born in Grantham, Dean later went on to study a catering course at Grantham College and worked at the former King’s Hotel, in North Parade, and Stoke Rochford Hall, during holidays and at weekends.

He also found himself working in the kitchens at the Angel & Royal, as part of a two-week work placement from the college.

The hotelier went on to manage several hotels in Lincolnshire before moving to London and managing some very large hotels, before finally purchasing two hotels of his own in the capital.

The Angel and Royal. (44239248)

After deciding to buy the Angel & Royal last year, Dean sold the businesses in London.

He said: “I was keen to buy the Angel & Royal because it’s an amazing building, one of the oldest [hotels] in the country, plus I’m originally from Grantham and my family still live here.”

As well as a installing a brand new wooden floor throughout theground floor, Dean has also replaced all the beds, carpets andcurtains to give the building a completely fresh look and feel.

The Angel and Royal(44236392)

Each of the rooms has been redecorated to a very high standard and Dean is in the process ofreplacing 16 en suites with walk-in shower rooms.

The changes don’t stop there. Dean has also created a new meeting room located in the courtyard, as well as harbouring future plans to eventually transform derelict stables into a series of artisan shops.

He also hopes to tap more into the wedding industry, adding: “I was very surprised to discover that the hotel only caters for about three weddings a year.

The Angel and Royal(44236395)

“The King’s Room is beautiful and so we are working on plans for an upstairs bar, lift and toilet facilities.”

Dean also revealed exciting plans for themed nights, music evenings, afternoon tea and providing a wide variety of freshly cooked meals.

With everything now ready, Dean is just waiting on the Government guidance to allow him to open and hopes to create jobs for up to 16 people, including a head chef, maintenance man and bar and restaurant staff.

The Angel and Royal(44236398)

The Grade I-listed Angel & Royal boasts a vast and rich history. One of the last few remaining English medieval inns, it was built by the Knights Templar in the 1200s as a hostel, although its foundations and cellar are believed to date back to the ninth century. It is one of the oldest hotels in the world and has welcomed several royals, including King John.

Dean will be speaking at the Grantham Business Club meeting on Wednesday, at 6pm.

The Angel and Royal(44236401)