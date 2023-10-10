A village pub has been taken over by a new owner.

It was announced in July of this year that Lucy Davies, former landlady of the Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton, would be leaving after seven years.

The pub has now been taken over by Daniel Johnson.

Daniel Johnson.

Mr Johnson said: “We looked around when it closed, having visited the start of this year for a team training evening with one of our landlords.

“We plan to keep it much the same and will try not to change a lot, but introduce a more local feel to it.”

Mr Johnson is a part of Johnson Pub Co, a Lincolnshire family-run company which owns a range of pubs in the county.

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton.

On his plans for the pub, he added: “Once the kitchen is reopened, we hope to keep providing the good quality food they have had for many years.

“While we won’t be opening for food just yet, we plan to open the bar for drinks in November.”

An official date for reopening has not been confirmed, but Mr Johnson plans to host a party and is looking to include live music.

Updates can be found on the Johnson and Son Pub Co Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonAndSonpubs.

Johnson Son and Pub Co was established in 2020, starting with the Harrows Inn, in North Hykeham.