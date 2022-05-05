A popular cafe has reopened its doors for the first time since March 2020.

The former Guildhall Arts Centre Café opened as Digby’s Café this morning after being taken over by new owners.

Vivienne Reichelt took over the popular eatery and the Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward was on hand to cut the ribbon and officially open Digby’s after more than two years of the business being closed.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward officially opens Digby's cafe in the Guildhall Arts Centre. (56486935)

Coffee and cake will be served all day at the cafe, with breakfast available until 11.30am and lunch served afterwards.

The café will also cater to guests watching shows at the arts centre.

Vivienne said: “It’s such a community cafe, that’s why it’s so important to get it open. St John’s Group use the space every day.

“It’s just nice to get it back open. We’re looking forward to it.”