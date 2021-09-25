A new parish priest who has lived and worked all over the world has recently started at a Grantham church.

Father Jonathan Rose, aged 54, began his new role as parish priest at St Mary’s Church on North Parade three weeks ago.

Until three weeks ago, Jonathan worked as private secretary to the Bishop of Nottingham and worked as Catholic Chaplain for five years to the University of Nottingham.

Before this, he was on the staff at the Cathedral in Nottingham.

Originally from Southwell in Nottinghamshire, Jonathan trained for the priesthood at the Pontifical Beda College in Rome and at the Royal English College in Valladolid in Spain.

Prior to this, he worked in the hotel industry running luxury properties around the world for many years, with his work taking him to countries such as Bermuda and the USA.

Jonathan said: “My vision for the Immaculate Conception Parish here in Grantham is to show the face of Christ to all who come to visit or worship with us, making it a place where all are included.”

He also noted that people had been “very welcoming” during his first three weeks in the job and that it was a “lovely community”.

Jonathan said that one of his main aims was opening up the community, which

has been without a parish priest for the past 18

months.

He added: “We’ve already seen in three weeks our numbers are going up considerably, particularly on Sundays. We’re getting a real international flavour and I love that.

“I want to make it a place where all are welcome and a place of hospitality.”