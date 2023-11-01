A new pastor has joined a Grantham church.

Pastor David Rancic was introduced to his congregation on Saturday (October 28) at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Dudley Road.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Originally from Serbia, Pastor David Rancic is relocating from Cardiff and district, where he served for six years, to begin his new role in Grantham, Lincoln and Skegness churches from November 1.”

Pastors Dusanka and David Rancic with their children, Luca and Lena.

He has joined his wife Pastor Dusanka Rancic, who arrived in September to take on the role of editor at The Stanborough Press Ltd, in Londonthorpe Road.

The family were welcomed with a fellowship lunch and a service of praise songs and hymns.